ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11529 visitors online
News Video War
15 776 24

Russian soldier fends off kamikaze drone with his hand but is eliminated moment later, left limbless. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry in the field and in shelters.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Occupiers watch explosions in a Russian army truck: "He was carrying missiles for "Grad" ! Do you hear? Blimey! That’s beautiful!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9346) war (1062) liquidation (2487) 3rd SAB (314) Kharkivska region (690)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 