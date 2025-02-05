Russian soldier fends off kamikaze drone with his hand but is eliminated moment later, left limbless. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry in the field and in shelters.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

