In 2024, 13,000 enemy artillery systems were destroyed, which is more than in previous two years combined, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

In 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 13,000 enemy artillery systems. This is more than in the previous two years of full-scale invasion.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"In total, enemy losses in artillery systems currently amount to almost 23,000 units, plus 1269 destroyed occupants' MLRS. The effective counter-battery work of Ukrainian artillery and the large-scale use of unmanned aerial vehicles have effectively nullified the initial dominance of the Russian invaders' artillery on the battlefield. I thank all the soldiers for their performance!" - noted Syrskyi.

