After detonation of Russian Hyacinth-S self-propelled gun, occupier’s body is sent flying, spinning high in air. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy self-propelled gun "Hyacinth-S". The Russian invaders attempted to strike at Ukrainian positions by deploying a camouflaged self-propelled gun in a forest plantation. However, their plans were thwarted by the fighters of the Aeronauts unit,

A Ukrainian Shark drone was adjusting the firepower of the Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

