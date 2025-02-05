After detonation of Russian Hyacinth-S self-propelled gun, occupier’s body is sent flying, spinning high in air. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy self-propelled gun "Hyacinth-S". The Russian invaders attempted to strike at Ukrainian positions by deploying a camouflaged self-propelled gun in a forest plantation. However, their plans were thwarted by the fighters of the Aeronauts unit,

A Ukrainian Shark drone was adjusting the firepower of the Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: In 2024, 13,000 enemy artillery systems were destroyed, which is more than in previous two years combined, - Syrskyi. VIDEO