Soldiers of Steel Frontier Brigade destroyed 3 enemy hideouts and eliminated occupier in Sumy direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Frontier) Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed three enemy hideouts and eliminated at least one occupier in the Sumy direction.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9346) war (1062) State Border Patrol (1158) elimination (5284)
