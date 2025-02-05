Ukrainian defenders struck concentration of Russian vehicles and infantry with cluster munitions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The crew of the Shadow unit's UAV spotted a significant concentration of enemy forces in the forest belt. The occupiers' positions included personnel, residences, vehicles and other objects.

This information was passed on to friendly units, which promptly responded and struck with cluster munitions. As a result, some of the enemy and their property were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

