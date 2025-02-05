We are preparing new issues for NSDC, including financial stability of every Ukrainian family. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the financial stability of every Ukrainian family will be discussed at the next meeting of the National Security and Defence Council.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"We are preparing new issues for the National Security and Defence Council - in addition to those related to the financial stability of the state. We need to support the financial stability of every Ukrainian family, all our citizens.

This largely concerns price issues, particularly for vital items such as medicines. What some pharmacy chains are doing with prices is absolutely unacceptable. This is the responsibility of the government, specifically the Minister of Health and the Antimonopoly Committee.

I had a meeting with them today, and I'm tired of waiting for the appropriate proposals. There is not much time. Everything that needs to be done is quite clear. We need concrete steps, concrete solutions that will make it more affordable to protect the health of our people. If there are no solutions for the availability of medicines, there will be personnel decisions," Zelenskyy said.

