Russians report drone attack on Primorsko-Akhtarsk; airfield burning, used by Russia to launch "Shaheds" against Ukraine. VIDEO
On the evening of Wednesday, 5 February, explosions were heard in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia. The Russians claim a drone attack on the airfield from which Russia launched "Shaheds" against Ukraine.
This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.
According to residents of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, drones attacked the airfield area.
The footage posted online shows smoke and flames.
