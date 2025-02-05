ENG
Russians report drone attack on Primorsko-Akhtarsk; airfield burning, used by Russia to launch "Shaheds" against Ukraine. VIDEO

On the evening of Wednesday, 5 February, explosions were heard in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia. The Russians claim a drone attack on the airfield from which Russia launched "Shaheds" against Ukraine.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.

According to residents of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, drones attacked the airfield area.

The footage posted online shows smoke and flames.

