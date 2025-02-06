Strikes on Kharkiv: enemy hit largest market in Ukraine, there were victims. VIDEO
On the night of 6 February, Russian occupiers launched UAV strikes on Kyivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv. The largest market, "Barabashovo", and a transport company were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko.
He noted that the "Geranium-2" UAV strikes were carried out by the enemy on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv at 11:30 p.m. and Novobavarskyi district at 01:00 a.m..
He noted that "the most significant destruction" was recorded in the Kyivskyi district as a result of the air attack: an enemy drone hit the roof of Kharkiv's largest market, and "dozens of trade pavilions were damaged by the explosion". Market security guards were injured.
According to the spokesman, at 01:00 am, an enemy drone hit the territory of an infrastructure transport company in Novobavarskyi district. There were no injuries here either, the regional prosecutor's office said.
