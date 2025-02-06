ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11603 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
957 1

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drone for second time in evening

explosion

On the night of 6 February, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov.

"Another UAV strike overnight. Now Novobavarskyi district is under attack. We are finding out the details. There are no casualties at the moment," the mayor said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 5 February, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone. A fire broke out in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

Read more: Russians launch strike UAVs against Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

Author: 

drone (1727) shoot out (13631) Kharkiv (1331) Kharkivska region (690) Kharkivskyy district (217) war in Ukraine (2952)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 