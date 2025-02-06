Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drone for second time in evening
On the night of 6 February, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov.
"Another UAV strike overnight. Now Novobavarskyi district is under attack. We are finding out the details. There are no casualties at the moment," the mayor said.
As a reminder, on the evening of 5 February, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone. A fire broke out in the Kyivskyi district of the city.
