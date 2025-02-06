ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11520 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 335 3

Russians launch strike UAVs against Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

Shaheds

On the evening of February 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack UAVs

  • UAV in the north of Sumy region, heading west/southwest.

Update

  • UAV in the west of Sumy region and in the east of Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
  • UAV in the south-east of Kharkiv region, heading west/northwest;
  • UAVs in the southeast of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

Update as of 11:45 p.m.

  • UAV in south-west Sumy region, heading west/south-west/north-west;
  • UAV in south-west Kirovohrad region, heading west/south-west;
  • UAV on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, heading north/east;
  • UAV on the border of Poltava and Chernihiv regions, heading south/south-west;
  • UAV in the east of Cherkasy region, heading south.

Update as of 00:26 a.m.

  • UAV in Sumy region, heading west/southwest;
  • UAV in the west of Kirovohrad region, heading south-west;
  • UAV in the north-west of Mykolaiv region, heading south;
  • UAV on the border of Poltava and Cherkasy regions, heading south;
  • UAV in the east and west of Cherkasy region, heading south/south-west;
  • UAV in the north-east of Chernihiv region, heading south-west;
  • UAV in north-west of Kharkiv region, heading south.

Update as of 01:52 a.m.

  • UAV in the east of Sumy region, heading west;
  • UAV in the east and west of Cherkasy region, heading south and north-west;
  • UAV in the north-east and centre of Chernihiv region, heading south-west;
  • UAV in the centre of Kyiv region (near Kyiv), heading west/southwest;
  • UAV in Zaporizhzhia region, heading north-west.

Read more: During full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, about 45,100 of our people were killed and 390,000 more wounded - Zelenskyy

Author: 

Air forces (1514) air alert (344) Shahed (711) war in Ukraine (2952)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 