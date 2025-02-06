Russians launch strike UAVs against Ukraine - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of February 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack UAVs
- UAV in the north of Sumy region, heading west/southwest.
Update
- UAV in the west of Sumy region and in the east of Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
- UAV in the south-east of Kharkiv region, heading west/northwest;
- UAVs in the southeast of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.
Update as of 11:45 p.m.
- UAV in south-west Sumy region, heading west/south-west/north-west;
- UAV in south-west Kirovohrad region, heading west/south-west;
- UAV on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, heading north/east;
- UAV on the border of Poltava and Chernihiv regions, heading south/south-west;
- UAV in the east of Cherkasy region, heading south.
Update as of 00:26 a.m.
- UAV in Sumy region, heading west/southwest;
- UAV in the west of Kirovohrad region, heading south-west;
- UAV in the north-west of Mykolaiv region, heading south;
- UAV on the border of Poltava and Cherkasy regions, heading south;
- UAV in the east and west of Cherkasy region, heading south/south-west;
- UAV in the north-east of Chernihiv region, heading south-west;
- UAV in north-west of Kharkiv region, heading south.
Update as of 01:52 a.m.
- UAV in the east of Sumy region, heading west;
- UAV in the east and west of Cherkasy region, heading south and north-west;
- UAV in the north-east and centre of Chernihiv region, heading south-west;
- UAV in the centre of Kyiv region (near Kyiv), heading west/southwest;
- UAV in Zaporizhzhia region, heading north-west.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
