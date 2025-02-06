Russians launch strike UAVs against Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of February 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack UAVs

UAV in the north of Sumy region, heading west/southwest.

Update

UAV in the west of Sumy region and in the east of Chernihiv region, heading southwest;

UAV in the south-east of Kharkiv region, heading west/northwest;

UAVs in the southeast of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

Update as of 11:45 p.m.

UAV in south-west Sumy region, heading west/south-west/north-west;

UAV in south-west Kirovohrad region, heading west/south-west;

UAV on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, heading north/east;

UAV on the border of Poltava and Chernihiv regions, heading south/south-west;

UAV in the east of Cherkasy region, heading south.

Update as of 00:26 a.m.

UAV in Sumy region, heading west/southwest;

UAV in the west of Kirovohrad region, heading south-west;

UAV in the north-west of Mykolaiv region, heading south;

UAV on the border of Poltava and Cherkasy regions, heading south;

UAV in the east and west of Cherkasy region, heading south/south-west;

UAV in the north-east of Chernihiv region, heading south-west;

UAV in north-west of Kharkiv region, heading south.

Update as of 01:52 a.m.

UAV in the east of Sumy region, heading west;

UAV in the east and west of Cherkasy region, heading south and north-west;

UAV in the north-east and centre of Chernihiv region, heading south-west;

UAV in the centre of Kyiv region (near Kyiv), heading west/southwest;

UAV in Zaporizhzhia region, heading north-west.

