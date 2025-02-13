ENG
Nine occupiers under white flag heading for captivity in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A group of occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction raised a white flag and surrendered.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing a column of nine Russians. One of them is walking in front, holding up a white flag.

Russian Army (10081) war (1082) captivity (833) Donetsk region (4551) Pokrovskyy district (775)
