Nine occupiers under white flag heading for captivity in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
A group of occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction raised a white flag and surrendered.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing a column of nine Russians. One of them is walking in front, holding up a white flag.
