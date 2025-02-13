Drone operator from 8th Regiment of SOF eliminated mercenary from DPRK who was pretending to be dead in middle of field. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces eliminated a Russian mercenary from the DPRK who was pretending to be dead.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was published on social media. The recording shows the drone flying up to the North Korean's body, the operator waiting to make sure the mercenary is alive, and as soon as he moves, the drone attacks.
