Head of SSU Anti-Terrorist Center, Kozyura, admitted in court that he had been working for FSB since 2018. VIDEO

During the court hearing on the choice of a preventive measure, the head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Centre, Dmytro Koziura, admitted that he had cooperated with the Russian FSB.

- Since when have you been in contact with FSB representatives?" the judge asked Koziura.

- I realized they were FSB representatives. It was around 2018," the detainee replied.

- The prosecutor says that your relatives are former FSB officers, is that true?

-In 2013, he left his job, and I haven’t maintained any contact with him.

- Who is this?

- My father's cousin.

The judge asked the prosecutor, "How did the suspect serve in various positions since 2022 if his relative was a career officer of the Russian FSB?"

"This issue is still being investigated," the prosecutor replied

Detention of Koziura

As a reminder, on 12 February 2025, SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk personally detained the Head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Centre Headquarters, Dmytro Koziura.

The detained official was served a notice of suspicion under Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Koziura in the form of detention until 11 April. Koziura is suspected of collaborating with the Russian Federal Security Service.