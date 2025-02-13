Zelenskyy announces appointment of General Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of Air Force. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi to talk to Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov and report on the possibility of an appropriate personnel change in the Air Force and consider appointing Brigadier General Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force.

He said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we received reports from our military—very important reports. There is good progress on the frontline, but it wouldn’t be right to specify the locations, and I won’t turn this into a political matter. But I want to thank our guys from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment—your strength truly matters. Well done!

I have also just spoken with Chief Commander Syrskyi: we need to strengthen our Air Force, specifically the aviation component - our military aviation. I instructed the Commander-in-Chief to talk to Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov and report on the possibility of an appropriate personnel change in the Air Force and consider the appointment of Brigadier General Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy enacts NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko - decree