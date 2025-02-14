Head of Novopavlivka community accuses Lysak of inaction. VIDEO

The head of the Novopavlivka community, Mykola Havrylov, accused the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, of inaction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Serhii Petrovych Lysak! Due to your inaction as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, the situation in the Novopavlivka direction is critical!

And it is NOT about evacuation and not about the status of the territory of hostilities for the Novopavlivka community.

Get to work! Do it now! There is still time to fix everything (or almost everything)!" Havrylov said on Facebook.

