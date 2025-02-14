ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8316 visitors online
News Video
5 978 18

Head of Novopavlivka community accuses Lysak of inaction. VIDEO

The head of the Novopavlivka community, Mykola Havrylov, accused the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, of inaction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Serhii Petrovych Lysak! Due to your inaction as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, the situation in the Novopavlivka direction is critical!

And it is NOT about evacuation and not about the status of the territory of hostilities for the Novopavlivka community.

Get to work! Do it now! There is still time to fix everything (or almost everything)!" Havrylov said on Facebook.

Read more: Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: 5 private courtyards damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

Lysak Serhii (82) Dnipropetrovska region (1748) Synelnykivskyy district (212) Novopavlivka (2) war in Ukraine (3847)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 