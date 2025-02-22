Ukrainian soldiers eliminate North Korean mercenary in Kursk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 154th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a North Korean mercenary in Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful combat operation shows that the exhausted invader was attacked by a kamikaze drone.
