Snipers neutralise Russian infantry moving along river in Kherson region. VIDEO

Snipers of the Omega special unit of the NGU eliminated Russian infantrymen who were moving along the river in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video of the work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"Apparently, the enemy was on the other side of the Dnipro, although it is difficult to establish the exact distance - the river has different widths and there are many islands in the mouth. The work of a sniper in such conditions has many specific features caused by the complexity of the terrain," the publication added.

