Brains of suicidal occupier fly apart after shot in head. VIDEO 18+
The occupier shot himself on the battlefield with his own small arms.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the suicide, which was posted on social media, shows the Russian man has found a hiding place among the remains of a burnt armoured vehicle, put the muzzle of the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
