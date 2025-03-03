ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11610 visitors online
News Video Situation at front Suicidal occupiers
8 027 25

Brains of suicidal occupier fly apart after shot in head. VIDEO 18+

The occupier shot himself on the battlefield with his own small arms.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the suicide, which was posted on social media, shows the Russian man has found a hiding place among the remains of a burnt armoured vehicle, put the muzzle of the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Russian invader commits suicide and blows himself up. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) war (1038) suicide_ (133) elimination (4932)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 