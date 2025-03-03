ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11610 visitors online
News Video War Prisoners in Russian army
11 425 36

Two buses with Russian prisoners on their way to war: "They took us by force. Guys are sad - no one wants to die for their Motherland. Everyone wants to go to prison to serve their sentence". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian prisoner filming a bus with his "colleagues" being sent to war.

According to Censor.NET, according to the author of the video, the convicts from the Russian city of Chebarkul were forcibly loaded onto two buses and sent to Ukraine. The prisoners are not happy about this prospect: "The guys are sad - no one wants to die for their Motherland. Everyone wants to go to prison to serve their sentence".

Watch more: Russians are dissatisfied with honouring of "hero of smo" in town of Chebarkul: "We were afraid to go out because of this maniac! He killed woman, raped her, gouged out her eyes!". VIDEO

Author: 

war (1038) Russia (11645) convicts (17) mobilization (1103)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 