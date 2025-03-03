11 425 36
Two buses with Russian prisoners on their way to war: "They took us by force. Guys are sad - no one wants to die for their Motherland. Everyone wants to go to prison to serve their sentence". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a Russian prisoner filming a bus with his "colleagues" being sent to war.
According to Censor.NET, according to the author of the video, the convicts from the Russian city of Chebarkul were forcibly loaded onto two buses and sent to Ukraine. The prisoners are not happy about this prospect: "The guys are sad - no one wants to die for their Motherland. Everyone wants to go to prison to serve their sentence".
