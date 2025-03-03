Soldiers throw two beehives into cellar with occupiers. VIDEO

A video showing the first use of Ukrainian "combat" bees on the battlefield has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows two Ukrainian soldiers throwing beehives into the occupiers' hideout.

"After the Ukrainian military ran out of grenades, they threw a couple of beehives into the basement of Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction," the commentary to the video reads.

