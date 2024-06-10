A Ukrainian drone operator shot at the occupier, who was hiding in the garden between beehives.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone attack, the occupier was injured but survived. The recording shows bees, disturbed by the explosion, hovering over the bleeding invader.

"A RUBpAK 47 SMBr of the Strike Drone Company sentenced a Russian honey lover's by FPV drone. Not only did he bleed to death, but he was also stung by bees," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

