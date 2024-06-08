ENG
Border guards eliminated 15 occupiers in Siversk direction. VIDEO

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian soldiers of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed 15 occupants hiding in dugouts using FPV drones.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

