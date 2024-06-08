Liquidation of occupiers on motorcycles in area of ​ village of Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Near the village of Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, pilots of the 425th separate assault battalion "Skelya" eliminated Russian invaders riding motorcycles.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

It should be added that the Russian army is increasingly using motorcycles for assaults. For example, operators of the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated Russian invaders on a motorcycle.

