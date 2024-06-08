Liquidation of occupiers on motorcycles in area of village of Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. VIDEO
Near the village of Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, pilots of the 425th separate assault battalion "Skelya" eliminated Russian invaders riding motorcycles.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
It should be added that the Russian army is increasingly using motorcycles for assaults. For example, operators of the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated Russian invaders on a motorcycle.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password