Fighters of 72nd SMB repelled enemy assault and destroyed tank and MTLB of occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO
The crews of FPV drones of the Bulava unmanned systems battalion of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade named after the Black Zaporizhzhia repelled another enemy attack and destroyed the occupiers' equipment in Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
