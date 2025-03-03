Russia’s newest 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system destroyed by HIMARS missile strike. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russia's latest 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system using the US HIMARS missile system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces adjusted a HIMARS strike on the Russian 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system. As a result of the fire damage, the enemy self-propelled artillery system was destroyed," the commentary to the video reads.

The2S43 Malva is a Russian 152-mm self-propelled artillery system based on the BAZ-6010-027 Voshchina wheeled tractor with an 8×8 wheel configuration. It was developed by the Russian Burevestnik Research and Development Centre as part of the Nabroskok research and development work. The first images (drawings) of the system were presented in October 2019, and photographs in July 2020. In 2023, Rostec Corporation announced that the Russian 2S43 Malva had already passed state tests. Its serial production is currently underway.