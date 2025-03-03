About 620 thousand Russian troops are in TOT of Ukraine and Kursk region - DIU

There are about 620 thousand Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the Kursk region.

This was announced by Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there are currently about 620 thousand Russian military in the occupied territories and in the Kursk region of Russia. This includes 200 thousand soldiers who are directly involved in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition, there are another 35,000 Rosgvardia servicemen in the temporarily occupied territories who support the occupation authorities, guard important facilities, and can be called upon to perform second-line tasks during defense.

Skibitskyi also emphasized that the Black Sea Fleet units and aviation are based in Russia and are actively used to launch bomb and missile strikes against Ukraine. He noted that Russia uses more than 20 airfields and air bases for these purposes.

The deputy chief of the Defense Intelligence also noted that Russia has no problems with recruiting troops and replenishing losses. In January 2025, the Russian Federation fulfilled the recruitment plan by 107%, and in total, in 2025, it is planned to additionally recruit up to 343 thousand contract servicemen.

As a reminder, after suffering heavy losses, North Korean troops have resumed participation in the fighting at the front in the Kursk region, gaining new combat experience using modern technologies.