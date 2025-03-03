ENG
Our drones recorded 14 cases of suicides of Russian invaders in February. VIDEO

In February 2025, 14 cases of suicide by Russian invaders were recorded on drone cameras, 11 of which were committed with firearms, 2 more blew themselves up with a grenade, and 1 Russian "particularly desperate" cut his throat.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moments of self-destruction was posted on the social network.

"Of course, these are only the numbers of verified enemy suicides that are captured on a drone camera, in fact, there should be many more such cases," the publication added.

By region, the statistics look like this: Donetsk region - 11 episodes, mostly in the Pokrovsk direction Kharkiv region - 2, Kursk region - 1.

