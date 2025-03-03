Russian soldier threw stick at drone, but didn’t notice another drone flying directly at him. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 'Angry Beavers' unit of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade demonstrated a series of strikes on Russian invaders, hideouts, and enemy equipment in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, at the end of the video, the occupier can be seen trying to shoot down a kamikaze drone, but he does not see that another drone is already flying to attack him.

