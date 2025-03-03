Russian soldier threw stick at drone, but didn’t notice another drone flying directly at him. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 'Angry Beavers' unit of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade demonstrated a series of strikes on Russian invaders, hideouts, and enemy equipment in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, at the end of the video, the occupier can be seen trying to shoot down a kamikaze drone, but he does not see that another drone is already flying to attack him.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password