Border guards destroy enemy hideouts where occupiers are hiding in Sumy direction. VIDEO

In the Sumy direction, the Steel Frontier border guards destroyed several enemy hideouts together with the occupiers using precision strikes from Vampire.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service in its telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

