Russian troops surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after receiving instructions from a drone. Upon hearing the audio commands, the occupiers laid down their weapons and surrendered to Ukrainian forces. Our soldiers not only ensured their safety but also provided medical assistance to the wounded.

The soldiers of the 144th SOF Centre published a video confirming that listening to the drone and following its instructions is a chance to save lives, as reported by Censor.NET

