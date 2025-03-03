In Tver, Russia, unknown persons burned down command post and radar of S-300 air defence system, which was on combat duty. VIDEO

In Tver, Russia, unknown persons set fire to the command post and radar of the S-300 system, which was on combat duty.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows an unknown person pouring flammable liquid from plastic bottles on the complex. The person is pouring it on the tyres of the SAM wheels. Then he sets fire to it and films the fire from a distance.

"The good partisans in Tver bravely and in cold blood burned down the command post with the target illumination and missile guidance radar of the S-300 air defence system. Without going into the details of this operation, we can only say that the value of the scrap metal that was burned was about $160 million. Several launchers were orphaned and are now sadly aware of their uselessness. The military equipment of Putin's army was on combat duty," the commentary to the video reads.

