Soldiers of Rubizh National Guard repel another assault by small enemy tactical groups. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 4th Battalion "Power of Freedom" of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard "Rubizh" repelled another assault by small enemy tactical groups. Our soldiers eliminated the Russian invaders with kamikaze drone strikes and accurate ammunition drops.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.
