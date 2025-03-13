National Guardsmen of "Rubizh" Brigade repelled infantry assault in their area of responsibility. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the "Rubizh" Brigade of the National Guard repelled an attack by Russian stormtroopers in the area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted on social media.

"Soldiers of the 4th battalion "Force of Freedom" of the 4th operational Brigade of the NGU "Rubizh" repelled another Russian attack in their area of responsibility," the commentary reads.

