Moment of arrival of Russian FAB-3000 bomb with UMPK module in village in Kursk region. VIDEO

A video showing the arrival of a Russian FAB-3000 aerial bomb in a village in Kursk region was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of arrival was accidentally captured by a Ukrainian drone camera. On the recording, you can see the aerial bomb a moment before it hits.

"The lens of an AFU copter caught the moment of arrival of a Russian FAB-3000 aerial bomb with a UMPK module in the Kursk region," the commentary to the video reads.

