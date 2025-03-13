Moment of arrival of Russian FAB-3000 bomb with UMPK module in village in Kursk region. VIDEO
A video showing the arrival of a Russian FAB-3000 aerial bomb in a village in Kursk region was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of arrival was accidentally captured by a Ukrainian drone camera. On the recording, you can see the aerial bomb a moment before it hits.
"The lens of an AFU copter caught the moment of arrival of a Russian FAB-3000 aerial bomb with a UMPK module in the Kursk region," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password