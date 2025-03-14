ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5987 visitors online
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
5 533 3

Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station attacked by SSU drones on 20 February has stopped working - sources. VIDEO

On 20 February 2025, SSU drones attacked the "Novovelichkovskaya" oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET's sources.

The station is one of the key ones for oil transportation in the Kuban. It supplies the Afip and Ilya refineries.

The 110/35/10 kV power substation supplying the station was attacked. The substation caught fire, causing a complete blackout and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process.

Drones attack Novovelychkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia

The occupiers are currently establishing the amount of damage.

Read more: Drones attacked Tuapse oil refinery, hits to oil tanks recorded. VIDEO

Drones attack Novovelychkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia

Author: 

Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (125) Russia (11631) Strikes on RF (207)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 