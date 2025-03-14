Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station attacked by SSU drones on 20 February has stopped working - sources. VIDEO

On 20 February 2025, SSU drones attacked the "Novovelichkovskaya" oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET's sources.

The station is one of the key ones for oil transportation in the Kuban. It supplies the Afip and Ilya refineries.

The 110/35/10 kV power substation supplying the station was attacked. The substation caught fire, causing a complete blackout and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process.

The occupiers are currently establishing the amount of damage.

