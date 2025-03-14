Third SAB becomes Third Army Corps under Biletskyi’s command. VIDEO

The Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces becomes the Third Army Corps.

This was reported by Andrii Biletskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"For three years, we have been gaining unique experience in fierce battles, conducting successful counterattacks, and becoming the most effective in the use of drones on the front line.



We introduced technologies, changed our approach to personnel training and created the best recruitment system in the country. We launched our own FPV and GRS (Ground Robotic Systems) schools. We created large-scale cultural and educational projects. It was time to expand our horizons.



On the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer Fighter, the Third Assault Brigade, founded by volunteer fighters in 2022, becomes the Third Army Corps under the command of Andrii Biletskyi," the statement said.



"Our plans are to change the principles of this war. This means changing the course of the war in favour of Ukraine. Ca vis pacem para bellum. Glory to Ukraine," Biletskyi said.

