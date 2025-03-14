Zelenskyy met with MFA of Austria and Portugal: They discussed defence support and restoration of Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, who are on a visit to Kyiv.

The head of state announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked them for helping our people in "the struggle for freedom, for their unwavering support of Ukraine's path to the EU, and for their warm attitude towards our people who have found refuge from the war in your countries".

Zelenskyy told them about the meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah and the efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace.

"Ukraine is ready to take the first quick steps to achieve peace and is doing everything possible to do so. We discussed defence support for our country, as well as support for the reconstruction of schools, construction of school shelters, restoration of energy infrastructure and assistance to the humanitarian initiative "Food from Ukraine" by Austria and Portugal," the President noted.

