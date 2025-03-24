UAV attacked railway station in Krasnodar Krai of Russia: "In short, they have already reached Kropotkin". VIDEO
"Kavkazskaya" railway station in Kropotkin, Krasnodar Krai, damaged by a nighttime UAV attack.
ASTRA writes about it, Censor.NET reports.
Eyewitnesses reported that windows in the administrative building were smashed.
On the night of 24 March, residents heard an explosion. The Ministry of Defence of the occupying country reported the downing of one UAV over the region.
