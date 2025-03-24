Russian drone strikes at builders repairing roof in Kherson region. VIDEO

A video of a Russian drone operator attacking civilians in Kherson region has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupying operator hit the construction workers who were repairing the roof of the building.

"Kherson region. Another recorded war crime and terrorist act: Russian drone operators strike at civilians who were repairing the roof of a building," the commentary to the video reads.

