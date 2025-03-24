ENG
Direct hit of ammunition to occupier’s head in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator killed the occupier with a direct hit to the head.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Ukrainian drone drops VOG directly on the head of an enemy stormtrooper in the Bakhmut direction, Donetsk region," the post reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

