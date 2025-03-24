4 262 5
"Khyzhaky (Predators)" attacked Russian infantry with kamikaze drones in Toretsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the combined brigade "Khyzhak (Predator)" of the Patrol Police Department eliminated Russian infantrymen with kamikaze drones in the Toretsk direction.
The relevant footage was published on the unit's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
