ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8864 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
4 262 5

"Khyzhaky (Predators)" attacked Russian infantry with kamikaze drones in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the combined brigade "Khyzhak (Predator)" of the Patrol Police Department eliminated Russian infantrymen with kamikaze drones in the Toretsk direction.

The relevant footage was published on the unit's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Direct hit of ammunition to occupier’s head in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) liquidation (2308) police forces (1523)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 