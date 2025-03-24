8 795 13
Soldiers of 60th SMB filmed occupier who lost limb trying to provide first aid. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade filmed a Russian invader who had lost a limb trying to provide first aid.
The relevant footage was published on the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russian in this video is likely to be both one-legged and alone. But most likely not for long, because he is unlikely to be evacuated," the soldiers wrote.
