ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8864 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
8 795 13

Soldiers of 60th SMB filmed occupier who lost limb trying to provide first aid. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade filmed a Russian invader who had lost a limb trying to provide first aid.

The relevant footage was published on the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian in this video is likely to be both one-legged and alone. But most likely not for long, because he is unlikely to be evacuated," the soldiers wrote.

Watch more: "Khyzhaky (Predators)" attacked Russian infantry with kamikaze drones in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) liquidation (2308) 60 SMB (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 