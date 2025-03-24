2 370 1
National Guard soldiers eliminated invaders, destroyed equipment, cannons and Russian hideouts in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" destroyed Russian equipment, cannons and hideouts. The soldiers also eliminated a group of occupiers in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of Ukrainian defenders' combat work was posted on the social network.
