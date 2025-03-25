ENG
Residential high-rise building exploded in Makhachkala, Russia. VIDEO

A residential high-rise building exploded in Makhachkala, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the preliminary cause of the incident was a domestic gas explosion. Video footage from the scene was published online.

