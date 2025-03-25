Soldiers of the 413th battalion "Reid" destroyed an M-1978 "Koksan" self-propelled artillery system in the Donetsk sector.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that this is the fifth such unit to be put out of commission by USF units over the past month.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed more than 25,000 enemy artillery systems, so due to the lack of barrel artillery, the Russian army is increasingly using 'Koksans' received from North Korea.



We remind you that the M-1978 'Koksan" self-propelled artillery system is equipped with a 170 mm cannon with a range of up to 60 km, which makes it one of the longest-range cannon artillery systems used by the Russian armed forces," the defenders noted.

