Occupier disappears after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 47th SMB "Magura" eliminated the occupier, who was hiding in a ditch near the road.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack of the Ukrainian soldier shows that the Russian disappeared after the drone exploded.

"The masters of illusion of the 47th SMB's 'STRIX' unmanned systems battalion demonstrate the magic of the enemy infantryman's disappearance. The phenomenon of the orc splitting into atoms is the result not only of the excellent effect of the ammunition, but also of our desire to leave no trace of these scum on the ground," the brigade's fighters say in a commentary to the video.

