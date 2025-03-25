Occupier drone pilot examining and picks up Ukrainian drone with remote detonation system that landed on Russian positions. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed at least one Russian UAV operator by planting a remote-controlled drone near the Russians' hideout.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows an enemy drone operator coming out of a dugout, looking at the drone, and then taking it in his hands.

"Ukrainian FPV drone with remote detonation arrives at the position of short-sighted Russian UAV operators," the commentary to the video reads.

