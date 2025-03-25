16 565 35
Occupier drone pilot examining and picks up Ukrainian drone with remote detonation system that landed on Russian positions. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed at least one Russian UAV operator by planting a remote-controlled drone near the Russians' hideout.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows an enemy drone operator coming out of a dugout, looking at the drone, and then taking it in his hands.
"Ukrainian FPV drone with remote detonation arrives at the position of short-sighted Russian UAV operators," the commentary to the video reads.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
