Occupier left to his own devices dies of cold and wounds. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Favorit" attack UAV company of the 107th separate territorial defence brigade attacked the Russian invader. The wounded and abandoned occupier died lying on the field in the snow.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

