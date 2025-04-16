Border guards destroyed trucks and "loaves" of Russians in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv sector, the operators of the "Phoenix" unit demonstrate impressive accuracy, destroying the occupiers' logistics routes. Enemy trucks, "loaves" and other vehicles that were supposed to deliver ammunition and personnel to the front line came under fire from the border guards' FPV drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

