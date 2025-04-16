Failed assault on 72nd SMB position by Russian troops: enemy lost 2 tanks, 4 APCs and about 20 infantrymen. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade repelled the assault of the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the press service of the brigade, publishing a video, Censor.NET informs.
Thanks to the coordinated actions of the units, the Russian invaders have lost about 20 people, 2 tanks, 4 armoured personnel carriers and two units of other equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password