Failed assault on 72nd SMB position by Russian troops: enemy lost 2 tanks, 4 APCs and about 20 infantrymen. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade repelled the assault of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the brigade, publishing a video, Censor.NET informs.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the units, the Russian invaders have lost about 20 people, 2 tanks, 4 armoured personnel carriers and two units of other equipment.

