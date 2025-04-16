ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4398 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
4 022 2

Failed assault on 72nd SMB position by Russian troops: enemy lost 2 tanks, 4 APCs and about 20 infantrymen. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade repelled the assault of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the brigade, publishing a video, Censor.NET informs.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the units, the Russian invaders have lost about 20 people, 2 tanks, 4 armoured personnel carriers and two units of other equipment.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed trucks and "loaves" of Russians in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4985) military actions (2290) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (67) war in Ukraine (2417)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 